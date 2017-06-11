Regina Police investigate killing of Jessie Moneybird

Story highlights Police are calling Jessie Moneybird's death a homicide.

A man reported severely injured on Saturday afternoon in Regina has now died. He has been identified as 22-year-old Jessie Moneybird.

It happened at around 11:50 P.M. on Friday night. Police were called to 12th Ave and Rose Street for a report of an injure man. He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and he later died.

Police are calling Moneybird’s death a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and Police are asking anyone with any information to call them.