Regina Police investigate killing of Jessie Moneybird
Police are calling Jessie Moneybird's death a homicide.
A man reported severely injured on Saturday afternoon in Regina has now died. He has been identified as 22-year-old Jessie Moneybird.
It happened at around 11:50 P.M. on Friday night. Police were called to 12th Ave and Rose Street for a report of an injure man. He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and he later died.
Police are calling Moneybird’s death a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing and Police are asking anyone with any information to call them.
