Recipe: ‘Almost’ mac and cheese

Alina Bobyleva and Colin Medhurst of The Juice Truck share a recipe for “almost” macaroni and cheese.

Ingredients

– 1 cup cashews

– 3 cups carrots

– 2 cups cubed sweet potato 2 cups diced onions

– 1 cup nutritional yeast 1 clove garlic

– 1 cup roasted garlic cloves 1 Tbsp smoked paprika

– 1 tsp cayenne Salt to taste

– 1 cup gluten-free pasta

Method

1. Soak cashews overnight in the fridge. If you forget to do this, a couple of hours will do, but they’re best soaked overnight.

2. In a medium pot, add carrots, sweet potato, and onions and enough water to cover. Cook until all vegetables are soft.

3. Add cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic, roasted garlic, and all of the spices and use a hand blender on high speed until silky smooth. You can also transfer the ingredients to your blender, if you don’t have a hand blender.

4. Boil a gluten-free pasta or any pasta of your choice.

5. Serve the sauce over the pasta. We always serve just a bit of extra sauce.

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 min

Total time: 45 minutes plus overnight soaking

