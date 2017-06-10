Rainfall warning issued for Jasper, other parts of west-central Alberta

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Jasper National Park and other areas in west-central Alberta early Saturday morning as heavy rain continues to fall in the area.

“A weather disturbance over western Alberta will continue to produce heavy rain over those regions,” the weather agency said on its website. “[An] additional 10 to 30 mm are expected today before the rain weakens and moves southward.”

As of 10:30 a.m., Jasper National Park was under a rainfall warning as well as parts of Clearwater County and Yellowhead County.

Environment Canada warned heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding and water polling on roads. It also indicated some areas could potentially see localized flooding.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke for at least 2 days: Drivers stuck in Golden

Watch below: On June 9, 2017, Reid Fiest filed this report about a traffic nightmare for anyone heading to or from southeastern B.C. via the TransCanada this weekend. The highway is closed because of a washout at Camp Creek, just west of Revelstoke.

The weather agency issues rainfall warnings when significant rainfall is expected.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

For a complete list of weather warnings and watches in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.