Shots fired with BB gun at Calgary high school: police
Calgary police were called to reports of an incident at Lord Beaverbrook High School at around 1 p.m. Friday
Someone was seen driving by the school in a vehicle and had taken a couple of shots at the school with what appeared to be a BB gun, according to police.
Officials said two people may have been hit but no injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
Police continue to investigate.
