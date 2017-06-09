Crime
June 9, 2017 6:12 pm

Shots fired with BB gun at Calgary high school: police

By Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate incident at Lord Beaverbrook High School Friday.

Global News
A A

Calgary police were called to reports of an incident at Lord Beaverbrook High School at around 1 p.m. Friday

Someone was seen driving by the school in a vehicle and had taken a couple of shots at the school with what appeared to be a BB gun, according to police.

Officials said two people may have been hit but no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BB Gun
BB Gun shots fired at Calgary High School
Calgary Police Service
Shots fired at Lord Beaverbrook High School

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News