Atlantic Canada sees mixed employment results in May

Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick saw the most notable job gains in Atlantic Canada last month.

Statistics Canada says P.E.I.’s unemployment rate dropped to 10 per cent from 10.3 per cent in April, with an estimated 1,500 more people working in the province.

New Brunswick gained 700 jobs and saw its rate fall to 8.4 from 8.7 per cent while job creation was basically flat in Nova Scotia but its unemployment rate fell to 7.9 per cent from 8.3 as fewer people were looking for work.

The unemployment rate jumped to 14.8 per cent in Newfoundland and Labrador from 14 per cent in April as it lost 1,700 jobs.