Traffic
June 8, 2017 6:34 pm
Updated: June 8, 2017 6:56 pm

Young cyclist seriously injured in St. Albert collision

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: RCMP investigate a collision between a cyclist and a van in St. Albert on Thursday afternoon. A youth was taken to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.

A A

A young cyclist was taken to hospital in Edmonton in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in St. Albert.

Police were called to the area of Gresham Blvd. and Grenfell Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

RCMP said a collision occurred between a youth on a bike and an Econoline Van.

No one else was injured, police said.

The age of the injured cyclist was not released by police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police conduct their investigation.

cyclist-stalbert2

A youth on a bike was seriously injured in a collision with a van in St. Albert Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Global News
cyclist-stalbert

A youth on a bike was seriously injured in a collision with a van in St. Albert Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Global News
cyclist-stalbert3

A youth on a bike was seriously injured in a collision with a van in St. Albert Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Cyclist collides with vehicle
Cyclist collision
Grenfell Avenue
Gresham Blvd
St. Albert
St. Albert crash
St. Albert RCMP
St. Albert traffic
Young cyclist injured

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News