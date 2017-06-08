Young cyclist seriously injured in St. Albert collision

A young cyclist was taken to hospital in Edmonton in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in St. Albert.

Police were called to the area of Gresham Blvd. and Grenfell Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

RCMP said a collision occurred between a youth on a bike and an Econoline Van.

No one else was injured, police said.

The age of the injured cyclist was not released by police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police conduct their investigation.