June 8, 2017 11:00 am
June 8, 2017

Fans mob Parc Jean-Drapeau as grand prix kicks off

Fantastic weather and the long-awaited appearance of Montreal wunderkind  Lance Stroll, combined to pack Parc Jean-Drapeau Thursday morning as the Canadian Grand Prix opened up to the public.

 

Stroll, in his first year on the Grand Prix Formula One circuit is the only Quebecer in the field this year and still a teenager.

The 18-year-old is the first Canadian on the track since Jacques Villeneuve a decade ago.

“Wouldn’t it be great if he could get in the top 10?”Montreal race fan, Mark Usheroff, said. When asked if he thought Stroll could win, Usheroff added — “you can always dream.”

The kickoff event Thursday morning was the open house, where about a dozen garages opened their doors for fans. Occasionally drivers turn up for autographs.

The Canadian Grand Prix will run the afternoon of June 11.

