Ground water seepage could put homes near Penticton at risk of collapse

The Red Wing Resort on the shores of Okanagan Lake near Penticton is under a declared State of Emergency.

The concern is ground water will extend from the lake under Highway 97 to the toe of a large clay bank.

That might affect its stability and put a string of homes on top of the bank at risk should it give way.

The local regional district Emergency Services Supervisor says the State of Emergency will allow inspectors to go onto private property at the housing development.

“To maybe dig a hole, safely, to see where the water level is at,” said Dale Kronebusch. “It also allows us to immediately get people evacuated if required.”

The situation has emergency officials seeking the advice of geo-technical and hydrology experts.

“To determine how that bank is supported and the makeup of the soil when water is in touch with it, the reaction to it, that’s what we’re not sure of,” said Kronebusch.

Meanwhile, sandbag dikes at Red Wing were being extended and fortified Wednesday with students from Penticton Secondary School helping out.