Man allegedly defrauded victims through eHarmony relationships: Toronto police

A man from the Greater Toronto Area is facing a dozen charges for allegedly defrauding victims through the eHarmony online dating site.

Toronto police said the man used the alias Shaun Rothberg on the site, where he located and carried out intimate relationships with his victims.

The man reportedly convinced them to trust him with funds that he was to invest for their benefit.

“This was a ruse used to get money from his victims,” the police statement said.

The funds were never invested but were used “to fund the man’s lifestyle,” according to police.

Shaun Rootenberg, 49, of Thornhill, was arrested on Tuesday morning. He has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of possession of proceeds of crime, and four counts of laundering proceeds of crime.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance in Toronto on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Mackrell at 416-808-7813 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.