Annual London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive starts Friday

Feeding Londoners in need over the next week will be as simple as walking to the curb in front of your house.

The London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive is back for its 21st year after collecting about 64,000 pounds of food last year.

“Poverty doesn’t take a summer holiday,” said Jane Roy, co-executive director of the London Food Bank.

“People still require food throughout the summer, so this food drive is going to focus on that.”

Non-perishable food items should be in a clearly marked bag beside your blue box on your collection day.

“People can put their donations out at the curb during their recycling day and city crews and volunteers will be out to pick up the donations, or they’re most welcome to drop them off at a fire station,” said Roy.

An event is taking place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Oxford Street EnviroDepot, 1450 Oxford St. W. to announce the kickoff of the food drive and to encourage Londoners to donate.

Zone B will be the first area for food pickup starting Friday. The campaign will wrap up on June 16.