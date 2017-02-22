Korean War vet’s wish sees nearly 1,000 pounds of food donated to London Food Bank

When officials with the Dreams and Wishes program at Parkwood Institute offered 83-year-old George Browning the chance to have his wish granted, he used it as an opportunity to help the community.

Browning, a Korean War veteran and Parkwood resident, used his wish to organize a food drive for the London Food Bank, collecting non-perishable food items from Parkwood staff and fellow residents.

“People are not getting enough food to eat, and I think they should have some of the food we get, and we can appreciate that. So I round up my crew and got to work, and I say right now, we did a wonderful job,” Browning told AM980 on Wednesday.

Sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion – Ladies Auxiliary, the Dreams and Wishes program gives veterans an opportunity to fulfill a dream or wish.

In a statement, Parkwood’s staff chaplain, Alida van Dijk, said Browning’s wish didn’t surprise anyone.

“George has such a big heart and always looks out for people… He is always giving to others,” van Dijk said.

In all, officials said the drive collected 980 pounds of food for the London Food Bank, who received the donation on Feb. 15.

“I cried when I found out,” Browning said, referring to the amount of food collected. “I worked hard at that job, and I’m going to do it again.”

The Food Bank also received a special $500 donation from Brenda Bissett, Browning’s daughter, in honour of George’s late wife.

“I come from a very special class of people who like to help other people, and we did it, and we did a damn good wonderful job! And I’m proud of them,” Browning said.

With files from Matthew Trevithick, Jacquelyn LeBel