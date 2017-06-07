City politicians endorse amplified music, dancing on all outdoor patios in London

For the second time in as many days, city politicians have voted to revamp London’s noise bylaw.

The planning and environment committee unanimously endorsed a staff recommended motion on Tuesday, allowing amplified music and dancing on all outdoor bar and restaurant patios citywide.

READ MORE: City politicians approve proposed changes to London’s noise bylaw

Council banned amplified music and dancing in 1993 but patios built before then were exempt from the rule, which staff say led to “zoning inconsistencies” so they recommended lifting the ban for everyone.

While she admitted the city has to do a better job of enforcement, Coun. Maureen Cassidy said she felt lifting the restriction is a step in the right direction.

“This is not world-changing in and of itself but it is one little thing, it’s one step among many things that we’ve been doing to lighten things up a bit around here and make London kind of a little bit more free, open, [and] hip,” she said.

READ MORE: London councillors delay changes to noise bylaw enforcement for amplified concert events

He supported the motion, but Mayor Matt Brown took a moment during the meeting to share his opposition to the term “noise bylaw.”

“We’ve been using the term ‘noise’ on a regular basis tonight, we used the term ‘noise’ on a regular basis last night, this isn’t noise, this is music, this is art, these are professional musicians performing and I think it’s insulting when we refer to their talent, their ability to play music as ‘noise,'” he said.

The vote comes a day after the community and protective services committee unanimously approved a plan from staff to require business owners who want to play amplified music on their patio to apply for temporary, renewable noise permits. Under the proposed rules, music could be no louder than 70 decibels and played no later than midnight.

READ MORE: City politicians to review different aspects of London’s noise bylaw this week

Full council will put all of the proposed noise bylaw changes to a final vote next week.

During the meetings, several downtown residents spoke out against the recommendations, and one plans to appeal the decisions to the Ontario Municipal Board.