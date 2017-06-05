Politics
City politicians to review different aspects of London’s noise bylaw this week

By Reporter  AM980

A patio at St. Regis Tavern on Dundas Street in Old East Village, London, Ont.

London’s noise bylaw will go under the microscope this week at city hall.

It will be discussed, in two different ways, at two city committees.

The community and protective services committee will review a recommendation from staff on Monday to amend the bylaw to be more flexible when measuring sound.

READ MORE: London councillors delay changes to noise bylaw enforcement for amplified concert events

It also calls for setting a maximum time limit of midnight for temporary noise permits and requires every bar owner who wants to play amplified music on their patio to apply for a temporary noise permit.

Any decision made at the committee level will require full council approval.

Londoners can sound off during a public participation meeting on Tuesday, focused on allowing outdoor patios to have amplified music or dancing.

READ MORE: London city councillor calls to nix noise restrictions in zoning bylaw

A staff recommendation calls for the ban, which has been in place since July 1993, to be dropped for all outdoor patios.

