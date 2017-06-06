Kim Coates receives honorary degree from University of Saskatchewan

Saskatoon-born star Kim Coates collected a new award to add to his list of accolades, courtesy of the University of Saskatchewan (U of S).

The 59-year-old returned to his hometown Tuesday to receive an honorary doctor of letters as part of spring convocation.

“It’s a crazy world now. It’s much different than when I graduated,” Coates told reporters.

When asked what message he’d pass on to students heading into the workforce, Coates said the world needs “brainiac, beautiful, loving” and tolerant people.

“We need people to share their opinions and to not be afraid of anything. Not be fearful of anything and to spread their love.”

Coates graduated from the U of S with a bachelor of arts degree in 1981 and went on to appear in more than 100 movies and TV shows, including Black Hawk Down, Pearl Harbor and Sons of Anarchy.

The newly-minted doctor has also appeared in more than 50 plays across North America.

“I don’t come home enough. I come home as much as I can. I don’t miss the winters,” Coates said.

The honorary degree recognizes not only his accomplishments on stage and screen, but also his charitable work.

Coates supports One Heart Source, which provides sustainable homes, along with health and education programming in Africa. He goes on tours with The United Service Organizations to visit American and Canadian troops.

He also connects young people with art and culture in his hometown through Creative Kids Saskatoon.

Coates is the first of six people to receive honorary degrees at this year’s U of S spring convocation.

The graduation ceremonies conclude on Thursday at TCU Place.