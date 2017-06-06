At least 2,458 Canadians died from opioid-related overdoses in 2016: PHAC

The deadly scourge of opioids claimed the lives of at least 2,458 Canadians last year according to a new estimate released by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

The agency said the data suggests Western Canada has been the hardest hit by the overdose crisis with an opioid-related death rate of 10 per 100,000 people for Yukon, Northwest Territories, British Columbia and Alberta.

READ MORE: Ontario filled more opioid prescriptions than ever before amid overdose ‘crisis’

The national opioid death rate was 8.8 per 100,000 population, according to Public Health Canada.

The agency said the figures could increase as more data becomes available and do not include the province of Quebec. It also noted there were several limitations to the data including how overdose deaths are tracked by provinces.

WATCH: Opioid crisis sspread across Canada

For example, figures for Ontario are based on 2015 data as completed data for 2016 is not available. In the first six months of 2016, Ontario recorded a total of 412 opioid-related deaths. Meanwhile, British Columbia reports on unintentional deaths related to all illicit drugs, not just opioids.

Public Health Canada released the numbers on behalf of a federal, provincial and territorial advisory committee on the opioid overdose epidemic. Illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, is blamed for the spike in overdose deaths.

WATCH: For some fentanyl is lifesaver, for others a killer

Global News has reported extensively on the overdose crisis including lack of real-time tracking of overdose deaths in Ontario, how fentanyl is sold online, and its impact on frontline workers in B.C.

Health and government officials across the country have been rushing to address the growing overdose “crisis” from drugs such as fentanyl that has swept across Canada.

Last month, Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins unveiled an interactive online tracking system that makes drug overdose data publicly available, including the number of deaths, hospitalizations and emergency department visits.

READ MORE: Fentanyl overdoses killed hundreds of Canadians this year, experts say 2017 could be deadlier

British Columbia, which has been the hardest hit by the fentanyl crisis, has already seen 488 illicit drug overdose deaths in the province during the first four months of 2017, according to the latest data released by the B.C. Coroners Service.

If the pace of overdose deaths in B.C. continues, it will surpass 1,400 in 2017, a significant increase from the roughly 935 deaths recorded in 2016.

“The near-record number of drug overdose deaths in the fentanyl crisis is a bloodbath in all corners of Vancouver with no end in sight,” Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a statement last Friday.

WATCH: Recovering addict in Manitoba bought fentanyl online