Global Calgary’s Gord Gillies moves to radio with new show on News Talk 770

Award-winning news anchor Gord Gillies is moving from the Global Calgary desk to the News Talk 770 radio airwaves with a new show set to launch Aug. 14.

.@Gord_Gillies is making the move to mornings on News Talk 770! pic.twitter.com/7NkRNGEuup — News Talk 770 (@NewsTalk770) June 6, 2017

Gillies has worked at Global Calgary for 25 years and is known throughout the city as the co-anchor of Global News Hour at 6 alongside Linda Olsen. He was recently introduced to radio listeners as co-host of News Talk 770’s Friday Free for All.

“As the face of Global Calgary for more than 25 years, Gord Gillies has become synonymous with our station and our community,” Global Calgary station manager and news director Chris Bassett said. “We’re incredibly excited for Gord and his new role with News Talk 770 and the new opportunities this transition will mean for our local news team.”

The new radio show, The Morning News with Gord Gillies, will break down key issues facing Calgarians with engaging debate, featuring Gillies’ jovial and insightful take on daily headlines. Gillies will take over from long-time morning radio host Bruce Kenyon.

“I am honoured to be given an opportunity to connect with Calgarians in a whole new way while wearing a lot less makeup,” Gillies said. “My goal is to inform our listeners with what they need to know and send them out the door with a smile.”

Global’s VP of news and information Kenton Boston heralded Gillies as a “long-admired news anchor.”

“While we’re sad to see Gord leave Global News Calgary, we’re so excited about his new show within the Corus family and what he will bring to listeners tuning in each day,” Boston said. “His new role will give him a chance to let his personality truly shine with candid conversation, contextual analysis and maybe even a few jokes.”

Gillies was recently honoured by RTDNA Canada with a lifetime achievement award.

He started as a copy boy at the Toronto Star in 1981 and has since worked in newsrooms across Canada, covering events from the 1988 Winter Olympics to the 2013 flooding in southern Alberta.

He supports various community groups, including the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Salvation Army, Hull Child and Family Services.

A new co-anchor for Global News Hour at 6 will be announced in the coming weeks.