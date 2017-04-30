Gord Gillies
April 30, 2017 12:00 am

Global Calgary’s Gord Gillies honoured by RTDNA Canada with lifetime achievement award

By Staff Global News

Global Calgary anchor Gord Gillies

Kimberly Parsons / Global News
Global Calgary’s veteran news anchor Gord Gillies has been honoured by RTDNA Canada with a lifetime achievement award.

Gillies, who has worked at Global Calgary for 25 years, will take home the Prairie Region Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s awards ceremony in Calgary on April 29.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am absolutely thrilled. I have been blessed to work with many, many great people who have guided me along the way,” Gillies said.

“This has been the most wonderful journey – meeting people, sharing stories, watching our world – and it has been so neat to have such a cool seat to take it all in.”

Gord Gillies in the Global Calgary newsroom with a celebratory birthday cake.

Global News

“It’s impossible to think of Calgary without thinking of Gord Gillies,” Global Calgary news director and station manager Chris Bassett said. “He is a tireless supporter of this community and refuses to accept even the smallest amount of credit for his work with organizations across our city. I can’t imagine a more deserving recipient of this award.”

Gillies began his broadcasting career as a copy boy at the Toronto Star in 1981 after graduating from the Radio and Broadcasting Arts program at Humber College in Toronto, Ont.

Gord Gillies’ media pass from working the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Provided to Global News

He says covering the 1988 Olympic Winter Games and the devastating floods in southern Alberta in 2013 are two of the biggest highlights of his career.

“Gord is someone I look forward to seeing at work every single day,” co-anchor Linda Olsen said. “With his professionalism and enthusiasm for his work, he inspires everyone around him. Mostly, he is one of the funniest most self-deprecating people I know who can always make me smile.“

Paul Dunphy, Gord Gillies and Linda Olsen during a break from Our YYC: On the Road.

Kimberly Parsons / Global News

A supporter of many charitable initiatives, Gillies volunteers with the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Salvation Army, Hull Child and Family Services.

RTDNA Canada created the lifetime achievement award in 2002 to recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their career in broadcast journalism.

On top of Gillies’ lifetime achievement award, Global Calgary was nominated for 11 RTDNA awards this year.

Click through the gallery below for some photos featuring Gord Gillies over the years:

GG child

Gord Gillies as a child in a photo provided by family.

Provided to Global News
GG archive 3

Gord Gillies’ graduation photo

Provided to Global News
GG archive 1

A screenshot from Gord Gillies’ past work.

Global News archive
GG archive 2

Gord Gillies with former co-host Barbara Mitchell.

Global News archive
calGlobalCalgary

Global Calgary employees and personalities let out a cheer as they are celebrating 60 years of broadcasting in Calgary, Alta. on Wednesday Oct. 8, 2014.

Global News
GG newsroom

A sneak peek inside the Global Calgary newsroom, watching the Olympics on our monitors.

Global News
GG road show 4

Paul Dunphy, Gord Gillies and Linda Olsen during a break from Our YYC: On the Road.

Kimberly Parsons / Global News
GG Trudeau

Gord Gillies interviewing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Global News
GG road show 3

Linda Olsen and Gord Gillies during a break from Our YYC: On the Road.

Kimberly Parsons / Global News
GG road show 2

Gord Gillies having a laugh during a Global Calgary road show.

Kimberly Parsons / Global News
GG road show 1

The anchors and crew of one of Global Calgary’s Our YYC: On the Road shows.

Kimberly Parsons / Global News
GG KP 1

Global Calgary anchor Gord Gillies

Kimberly Parsons / Global News

