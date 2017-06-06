Moose on the loose in southwest Calgary concerns area residents

A young moose was spotted spending time in southwest Calgary on Monday.

The moose was seen wandering along Granada Drive S.W. at around 7 p.m.

Area resident Dan Fenton told Global News he was worried about the animal, adding he wasn’t sure how it got into the area because there’s no natural corridor.

“I’ve lived here for over 40 years and have never seen a moose. None of my neigbours who’ve lived here longer have ever seen a moose.”

Fenton called police and said they came and monitored the moose for about an hour, advising residents to stay a safe distance away.

Fenton said he was frustrated that more wasn’t done to help the animal.

“This is a baby moose. It was frightened, it had nowhere to go, nowhere to get out of here,” he said.

Calgary police did contact Fish and Wildlife, but said officers from the organization will only attend if an animal is injured or showing signs of aggression.

For more information on reporting injured wildlife you can visit Calgary.ca.