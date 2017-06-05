Crews battle large fire at southwest Calgary construction site
Crews were called to battle a large fire at a building under construction in southwest Calgary on Monday night.
Fire officials said they received a call about the blaze at 16 Avenue and 15 Street S.W. at about 7:40 p.m.
They received numerous calls about the fire which could be seen from blocks away.
Fire officials did not say whether there were any injuries or what caused the fire .
Anyone with pictures asked to email CFD at piofire@calgary.ca.
-With files from Tracy Nagai.
