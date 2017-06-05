Canada
June 5, 2017 11:19 pm

Crews battle large fire at southwest Calgary construction site

By Online journalist  Global News

A fire broke out at a building under construction in southwest Calgary on June 5, 2017.

COURTESY: Twitter/broadstbullie
Crews were called to battle a large fire at a building under construction in southwest Calgary on Monday night.

Fire officials said they received a call about the blaze at 16 Avenue and 15 Street S.W. at about 7:40 p.m.

They received numerous calls about the fire which could be seen from blocks away.

Fire officials did not say whether there were any injuries or what caused the fire .

Anyone with pictures asked to email CFD at piofire@calgary.ca.

View photos of the fire below:

@broadstbullie1RESIZED

A fire broke out at a building under construction in southwest Calgary on June 5, 2017.

COURTESY: Twitter/broadstbullie
@broadstbullie2RESIZED

A fire broke out at a building under construction in southwest Calgary on June 5, 2017.

COURTESY: Twitter/broadstbullie
@jaaxed1RESIZED

A fire broke out at a building under construction in southwest Calgary on June 5, 2017.

COURTESY: Jonathan Axford
@jaaxed2RESIZED

A fire broke out at a building under construction in southwest Calgary on June 5, 2017.

COURTESY: Jonathan Axford

-With files from Tracy Nagai.

