Moncton boy surprises Wendy’s employees by visiting drive-thru in Gator truck

A hungry four-year-old Moncton boy surprised some employees at the Wendy’s on Mountain Road on Sunday afternoon when he showed up to their drive-thru window in his John Deere Gator.

Hazen Morton’s father, Chris Morton, told Global News that he and his son were out for a bike ride and when they came home from the park, his son wanted to go for lunch.

“I said, ‘All right, you want to take your Gator and go for a drive,’ and he said, ‘can we go through drive-thru?'” Morton said.

Morton said they headed over to the restaurant, which was only a few blocks from home.

In a video Morton posted on Facebook, you can see Hazen pulling up to the drive-thru order box in his truck and getting out to place an order, though no one answers.

Morton said he thought his son’s vehicle wasn’t heavy enough to inform employees and so the pair drove up to the pickup window.

“He thought he had to press a button on it so he got out to try and find a button to press to make it work,” he said. “He went up to the window and knocked on the window and then he got back on his Gator and they all opened it up and they all laughed. They thought it was hilarious.”

The employees spoke with Hazen for a couple minutes, asked where he was from and other questions before they both went into the restaurant to order.

He said when they went inside, the employees said they were going to take Hazen’s order. He added while they were in the drive-thru, no car had arrived which would have required them to move.

“It was kind of middle of the day so we decided to go inside,” he said.

Morton said they made sure to be safe when driving through the restaurant drive-thru and would have moved if a car had appeared, but he wanted his son to have some fun.

“Anything to get out with your kids,” he said.