‘Awesome’ video of New Brunswick Mountie shooting hoops with teens goes viral

A video of an RCMP officer playing basketball with some teenagers on Wednesday in St. Stephen, N.B., is making its way around Facebook and many people are calling it “awesome.”

The video was originally posted by Patricia McShane who lives across the street from Milltown Elementary School, where the officer and teens toss the ball around.

“I just thought it was such a nice thing to see an officer taking time to hang out with the kids in our neighbourhood,” she told Global News Friday.

Sgt. Peter Stubbs, detachment commander for St. Stephen RCMP, said the officer who shot some hoops was Cpl. Terry Pomeroy and said it’s in his character.

“Terry’s very involved in the community and very involved with the youth, so he knows a lot of youth around the area,” Stubbs said in a phone interview Friday.

“So typically if he has a moment he will approach the youth and, I mean I wouldn’t say it’s a regular basis that he plays basketball, but he finds interactive ways to be with the youth in the area.”

Stubbs said Pomeroy also is coaching the Canada Games wrestling team and has involvement with the wrestling team at Saint Stephen high school.

Stubbs added that community involvement is common through the entire RCMP detachment and said they try to build relationships with the community. It’s something he said he’s seen since he joined the detachment in July 2016.

Asked if Pomeroy was available for an interview, Stubbs said he was out of the office for the next three days.

McShane also posted on her Facebook account Thursday that Pomeroy stopped by her home that day to thank her for posting the video.

“He said that the RCMP have received so much positive feedback from the community today just because of the video,” she wrote.