High Level Bridge overnight closures this week due to maintenance

Drivers might need to plan alternate routes for a few nights this week and next, as the High Level Bridge will be closed for repairs.

The bridge will be closed to traffic between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the following dates:

Sunday, June 4

Monday, June 5

Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 13

Wednesday, June 14

Thursday, June 15

The overnight closures are necessary for crews to complete annual bridge washing and repairs.

Barricades will be in place to warn drivers of the closure on 109 Street at 97 Avenue and 88 Avenue. The sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Drivers can detour using the Low Level Bridge, James Macdonald Bridge or Groat Road Bridge.