Edmonton Eskimos sport a different look at quarterback

The Edmonton Eskimos’ depth chart at quarterback looks different for the first time since 2015.

Former QB Jordan Lynch retired in the off-season, so the Eskimos signed two new QBs: Danny O’Brien, who spent three years with the Ottawa Redblacks, and Brett Smith who played for Saskatchewan in 2015.

Smith got his first CFL start against the Eskimos when he was in a Riders’ uniform.

“It does change things a little bit,” Eskimos starting quarterback Mike Reilly said Friday of the new faces added to a complex offensive system. “But the guys that we have in here that are new to our team as quarterbacks, they’ve done a great job. Danny knows the system really well – he’s been in it, he speaks the verbiage.

“Brett’s picked it up very quickly for only being in it for a week or so.”