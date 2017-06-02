Edmonton Eskimos happy with mock game

As close to a game as you can get – that’s how the mock game at Edmonton Eskimos’ training camp was billed on Friday afternoon. Referees and an active 20-second play clock were part of what made this different from other practice sessions through the first six days of training camp.

Quarterback Mike Reilly, who tossed TD passes to Adarius Bowman and Vidal Hazelton, said he enjoyed moving closer to game situations.

“It was good to get on the field with a play clock, some refs and a sense of urgency” said the fifth year Eskimos starter, who was happy with what he saw from both sides of the ball. “We didn’t turn the ball over, our defence did a good job of trying to put pressure on us at certain times, they did a good job getting to the quarterback every so often and we did a good job running the football. There were positives on all sides, but certainly things that everybody needs to work on”

Several veterans did not take part, including running backs John White, Kendial Lawrence and Travon Van. Also watching from the sidelines –with his hand in a cast –was linebacker Adam Konar who, despite the injury, is still in the hunt for that WIL linebacker spot according to head coach Jason Maas

“He is still going to be able to perform, he will be back out on Sunday at practice,” Maas said.

