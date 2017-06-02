Environment Canada drops tornado warning for central Alberta: ‘tornado has since lifted’

A tornado warning issued for areas near Trochu and Huxley in central Alberta Friday afternoon was dropped by Environment Canada at around 5:30 p.m. but not before many Albertans captured video and images of funnel clouds in various parts of the province.

The tornado warning came into effect shortly after severe thunderstorm warnings had been issued in other parts of the region.

Photos of funnel clouds were posted on social media before the weather agency issued the tornado warning just after 5 p.m.

Watch below: A viewer spotted a funnel cloud near Three Hills, Alta. on Friday evening.

Environment Canada said “storm spotters have reported a funnel cloud with this storm” as its meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

At around 5 p.m., the weather agency said it was tracking a fast-moving thunderstorm near Wimborne.

“This thunderstorm has produced a tornado in the past near Wimborne,” Environment Canada said on its website at around 5:30 p.m.

“The tornado has since lifted and the threat of a future tornado is no longer imminent.”

Watch below: Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Drumheller, Three Hills. That warning has since been lifted.

Global News spoke to Deb Tucker over the phone as she was north of Three Hills, Alta. shortly after she said she spotted a funnel cloud as she was driving east out of Torrington.

“What I’m seeing is – you can actually see the dust that’s come up,” she said. “It’s actually connected to the cloud that’s come out of the sky.

“We can see the rotation, it looks like it had gotten fairly sizeable.”

“It’s bouncing up and down and came down pretty far one time,” Adam Hickey – who said he saw a funnel cloud – told Global News over the phone Friday afternoon. “It looks like it’s out near Three Hills area.”

Tornado warning down graded to severe thunderstorm warning for Three Hills/Drumheller area. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/3914tn0wmR — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 2, 2017

Tornado warning issued for the Three Hills area. Possible tornado on the ground moving E. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/NnNZxMIFxs — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 2, 2017

Possible tornado on the ground north of THREE HILLS Alta. Hook on radar. Tornado warning issued. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/g23TQv9DKG — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 2, 2017

Dark skies visible to the south and west of Edmonton Friday afternoon were a good indication of the weather to come.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Edmonton as well as areas west and southwest of the Capital Region at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued earlier in the day warning of convective storms capable of “large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

For a complete list of weather warnings and watches in Alberta, click here.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for ISO and Android.

View a photo gallery of funnel clouds seen in Alberta on Friday below: