Wildfire burns in Wood Buffalo National Park; no threat to Fort McMurray
A wildfire was burning in Wood Buffalo National Park, the municipality said on Friday. It stressed the fire was not threatening the city of Fort McMurray at all.
The province explained smoke from fires in the northeastern part of Alberta was drifting into northern Alberta.
Officials asked that anyone experiencing health issues call 811.
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo reminded people of community health supports and counselling services that are available. It asked anyone affected to seek help.
Thirteen months ago, the entire region was evacuated as a wildfire, later dubbed “The Beast,” forced everyone to flee.
The fire destroyed 2,579 homes and other buildings.
