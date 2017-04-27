Fort McMurray Wildfire

April 27, 2017

Fort McMurray wildfire one year later: The rebuild by the numbers

By Staff The Canadian Press

One year after the Fort McMurray wildfire, neighbourhoods continue the rebuilding process.

Fletcher Kent, Global News
It’s been nearly one year since a wildfire devastated parts of the northern Alberta city of Fort McMurray. Here is a look at the rebuild by the numbers:

1,595: Number of buildings and structures destroyed in the fire. Includes 2,579 dwelling units.

650: Approximate number of development permits issued by Fort McMurray since the fire, representing about 900 dwelling units.

222: Number of single-family homes started in the first three months of the year. Most starts in a three-month stretch since early 2008.

179: Number of homebuilders that have registered under new disclosure laws to do work in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

33: Approximate number of families living in rebuilt homes as of the start of April.

48,000: Roughly the total number of insurance claims expected to be processed. Includes 12,000 auto claims and 25,000 home claims.

$80,000: Average insurance payout per claim.

$3.8 billion: Estimated total payout in insurance claims.

9.8: Unemployment rate for the Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake area as of March 2016.

9.1: Unemployment rate for the Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake area as of March 2017.

600: Approximate decline in student numbers in public and Catholic schools for 2016-2017 year. Total enrolment slightly more than 11,000 between the two school systems.

1.5 million: Average barrels of oil per day produced from the oilsands before the fire.

3 million: Record high number of barrels per day produced from the oilsands in November, six months after the fire.

12,000: Estimated number of fridges and freezers that had to be replaced, according to Insurance Bureau of Canada.

$660,000: Median home price in March 2016 on 21 homes sold.

$560,000: Median sale price of the 45 single detached homes sold in March.

11: Number of single family vacant lots sold in March, at a median sale price of $156,000, compared with none sold in March 2016.

17.8: Total vacancy rate for Wood Buffalo as of October 2016. A year earlier it stood at 29.3 per cent.

29,068: Number of mental-health-related client contacts between May 10, 2016, and March 18, 2017, at Alberta Health Services Addiction and Mental Health in Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo.

$189 million: Total amount of money donated to the Red Cross.

$134 million: Total value of donations that were matched by the federal and provincial governments.

$231 million: Total amount the Red Cross says it has allocated to support individuals and families.

$30 million: Total amount the Red Cross says it has allocated to support small businesses.

$50 million: Total amount the Red Cross says it has allocated to support community groups.

10,900: The number of plane and bus tickets the Red Cross booked to help people return home.

37,000: The number of cleanup kits handed out to returning evacuees.

6,000 per cent: The surge in social media traffic the Red Cross saw in the aftermath of the fire.

40: The number of volunteers required to manage the Red Cross social media accounts.
