Fort McMurray wildfire victims praise Canadian Red Cross’ help: ‘Thank you to the nation’

Pollyanna McBain finally feels settled nearly one year after the wildfire consumed her Fort McMurray house.

“When I moved in here, it felt more like home,” McBain told Global News.

Like the thousands who evacuated the northern Alberta community on May 3, 2016, she only had minutes to pack up important belongings before fleeing her old Beacon Hill home.

“When I got to our place, RCMP said, ‘you don’t have time, you gotta go, you gotta go.’ So I ran in quickly, put things in a suitcase.”

Not long after, a neighbour told McBain flames had begun consuming the home.

“All you could do is cry. Just cry.”

Nothing was left of the home she rented with her partner.

To make it worse, their insurance had lapsed.

Tragically, they had an appointment to renew the policy.

“Actually, it was that day, but we couldn’t make the appointment, everyone was in panic mode trying to evacuate.”

Faced with the prospect of rebuilding their lives with nothing, McBain returned to Fort McMurray last August to begin work again to make an income.

“I called my boss and told her I was ready to start work Monday, and then I started crying on the phone,” McBain recalled.

“I said, ‘I don’t have any work clothes, can you just accept what I have on?'”

That’s when her employer told her to call the Canadian Red Cross. McBain’s household received approximately $15,000 to rebuild their lives.

“When you’ve never dealt with Red Cross before, or received help from Red Cross, you have this myth that Red Cross is not there,’ McBain said.

On Monday morning, the Canadian Red Cross will release its one-year report into the Fort McMurray wildfire.

The organization’s six-month donor report stated $319 million had been donated, the largest campaign in Canadian history, with over half of the monies already spent.

The total amount of funds includes provincial and federal government-matching money.

Some of the assistance also went to small businesses who struggled in the recovery, like Michelle Van der Haegen’s clinic.

Pyramid Dental Hygiene Services didn’t burn down, but it was months before it could re-open because supplies had to be thrown out, and the space needed to be cleaned.

“Without the Red Cross I wouldn’t have been able to stay open, there was just no way,” Van der Haegen said.

“I would have been bankrupt or something like that.”

While some received more assistance than others, most in Fort McMurray received some help from the Red Cross.

It’s generosity that won’t ever be forgotten.

“So this is my thank you to the nation,” McBain said.

“Thank you so much.”