Why is Kingsway the only Edmonton road without an ‘avenue,’ ‘street’ or ‘boulevard’?

WATCH ABOVE: Lauren Fink in the Global 1 Helicopter gives us a brief history as to why Kingsway doesn't have an avenue, street or boulevard.

It’s Edmonton’s only road without a street, avenue or boulevard; it’s just “Kingsway” and it got its name 78 years ago on June 2, 1939.

King George and Queen Elizabeth stopped in Edmonton as part of their Royal Tour of Canada. The public event was held on Portage Avenue with grandstands lining the road. Seventy-thousand people were there. The population of Edmonton at the time was 90,000.

King George and Queen Elizabeth along Kingsway, for the renaming of the street. June 2, 1939

Provincial Archives of Alberta
An estimated 70,000 people lined Kingsway in Edmonton for a chance to see King George. June 2, 1939

Provincial Archives of Alberta, A 9045
A royal welcome for King George and Queen Elizabeth during their stop in Edmonton on June 2, 1939.

Provincial Archives of Alberta

In honour of King George’s visit to Edmonton, Portage Avenue was renamed Kingsway. The city says there’s no official reasoning why avenue wasn’t included except that maybe it was “King’s Way.”

King George and Queen Elizabeth making their way to the Alberta Legislature on their Royal Tour of Canada. June 2, 1939

Provincial Archives of Alberta, A 9045

According to a program for that day, the couple then drove off in a royal motorcade to the legislature before having dinner at the Hotel MacDonald. King George’s 1939 Royal Tour of Canada began May 17 and ended June 15.

Map showing Edmonton\’s royal intersection. Kingsway and Princess Elizabeth Avenue

Global News

In 1951,  Princess Elizabeth visited Edmonton and was honoured with a street of her own.

The road that intersects with Kingsway was renamed Princess Elizabeth Avenue.  Fast forward to 2005 and her sixth visit to Alberta, the province renamed Highway 2 Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

