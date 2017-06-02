Teen charged in 2015 Edmonton Mac’s stores murders will go to trial in July

The youth charged in the 2015 Mac’s convenience store shootings will be on trial this summer.

His trial will begin July 4 and is expected to take just under two weeks.

The teen, who was 13 when he was charged, cannot be named because of his age. He is now 15.

He’s facing numerous charges, including two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shootings that killed two employees Dec. 18, 2015.

If convicted, he would face the maximum 10-year sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Only six of that would be served in custody.

Also charged in the murders are Colton Steinhauer, 28, and Laylin Delorme, 26.

The two have long criminal histories and are also facing first-degree murder charges.

They will go to trial June 4 – 29, 2018.

The robberies took place at two Mac’s convenience stores in the early hours of Dec. 18, 2015.

The first was in Mill Woods at around 3:30 a.m. Karanpal Singh Bhang, 35, was shot near 32 Avenue and 82 Street. He died in hospital from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Just minutes later, at around 3:42 a.m., police received a call that another robbery was taking place at the Mac’s at 108 Street and 61 Avenue.

Ricky Massin Cenabre, 41, was found when a delivery man came into the store and noticed a trail of blood. Cenabre was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three masked suspects were found in the Callingwood area in west Edmonton at around 5 a.m. and a police pursuit began. They were arrested after their vehicle crashed on Whitemud Drive under the Terwillegar Drive overpass.

– With files from Karen Bartko, Slav Kornik and Emily Mertz, Global News