Trial for 2 of 3 people accused in Edmonton Mac’s murders set for next year

Two of the three people accused of murdering two convenience store clerks in south Edmonton in 2015 now have a trial set for next year.

Laylin Delorme and Colton Steinhauer are charged with first-degree murder and robbery charges in the slayings of two Mac’s convenience store clerks in two separate incidents on Dec. 18, 2015. The third person charged in the murders was 13 at the time. His name has not been released as per Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act and he is being tried separately in youth court.

Police have said the first shooting happened in Mill Woods at around 3:30 a.m. They said 35-year-old Karanpal Singh Bhangu was shot at a Mac’s store near 32 Avenue and 82 Street and he was taken to hospital where he later died from a gunshot wound.

According to police, 41-year-old Ricky Massin Cenabre, another clerk, was later shot to death at a convenience store at 108 Street and 61 Avenue in the Pleasantview neighbourhood. He was found bleeding on the floor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers later arrested the suspects when their vehicle crashed on Whitemud Drive under the Terwillegar Drive overpass.

Delorme and Steinhauer’s trial is set for June 4 to June 29, 2018. On Friday, Global News learned they have elected to be tried by judge and jury.

The trial is expected to last 20 days.