Man armed with handgun robs Saskatoon business

A man armed with a handgun made off with cash in an overnight robbery of a Saskatoon business.

Staff told Saskatoon police officers that a man with a noticeable limp entered the business in the 3500-block of 8th Street East just before 12:30 a.m. CT on Friday.

After employees handed over an unknown amount of cash, the man ordered the employees to lay on the floor before fleeing.

No one was injured in the robbery and no arrests have been made.

The suspect is between the ages of 40 and 50, five-foot 10 to six-feet tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a light brown jacket, black track pants with a white stripe and had a grey-coloured cloth covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.