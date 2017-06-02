Chef Danny Smiles: From busboy to exploring Canada with Chuck Hughes

Montreal chef Danny Smiles started his career as a humble busboy during his teenage years.

He was working in the restaurant of a hotel that his family owned.

Since then, he’s made it to the finale of Top Chef Canada and is now the chef at Le Bremner in Montreal.

“My parents are great cooks,” Smiles said, as he guest co-hosted Global News Morning in Montreal.

“I just kind of grew up in a restaurant, always grew up in a kitchen.”

READ MORE: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Doctor, NFL football player and Global Morning News guest host

Smiles admits whenever he left or took a break from the kitchen, he always wanted to go back because he would miss the atmosphere.

At 19-years-old, he quit school to take cooking courses.

At the time, he said his parents were not fond of the idea, but now, they couldn’t be prouder.

WATCH BELOW: Chuck Hughes is leaving the kitchen and hitting the road with Danny Smiles

“I kind of loved it,” Smiles said about when he first started cooking school.

“I fell into it and then, you know, started travelling.”

READ MORE: Olympic gold medalist Bruny Surin guest hosts Global News Morning in Montreal

Now, he’s teamed up with celebrity chef Chuck Hughes for a show on the Food Network called Chuck & Danny’s Road Trip.

The two tour Canada tasting food, meeting suppliers and, of course, cooking.

“The show was amazing and there’s a lot of suppliers that we knew already and we really wanted to work with them,” Smiles said.