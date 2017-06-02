John Horgan urges BC Hydro not to finalize Site C deals

BC NDP Leader John Horgan appears to be taking the first steps to address the controversial Site C Dam project.

He wrote a letter to BC Hydro president Jessica McDonald, urging the corporation not to sign any contracts they can’t get out of for free.

“I am concerned at the potential to increase the liability of BC Hydro, BC Hydro ratepayers and taxpayers for new contracts that BC Hydro may be contemplating during this time of uncertainty regarding future governments and what new decisions may be made regarding Site C,” the letter says.

Horgan says voters in the May 9 election elected parties that promised to review or stop the project and he is now calling for an independent review from the B.C. Utilities Commission.

The $8.8-billion dam will be the third on the Peace River, flooding an 83-kilometre stretch of valley, and local First Nations, landowners and farmers have fiercely opposed the project.

Building of the dam started two years ago and the project has been approved by the federal government.

