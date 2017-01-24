First Nations appeal of Site C Dam dismissed

There has been a setback for opponents of the multi-billion dollar Site C Dam project.

The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected a legal challenge filed by two First Nations.

The Prophet River First Nation and the West Moberly First Nation had argued the project in Northeast B.C. has violated their treaty rights.

But the Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling that found the Crown had fulfilled its duty to consult the nations.

BC Hydro says this is the 10th court challenge to be dismissed or discontinued.

Four legal actions remain.