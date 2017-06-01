RCMP investigate possible drowning after boy rushed to Calgary hospital

The RCMP said it is investigating the possible drowning of a boy Thursday evening.

They said the incident began in Delacour, Alta. – a hamlet northeast of Calgary – when a boy was found in a pool.

Calgary EMS confirmed a three-year-old child in critical condition was rushed to Calgary’s Peter Lougheed Centre Thursday evening and confirmed it was in connection with the RCMP investigation.

The RCMP later said the child was being taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Rocky View County’s Fire Services also responded to the scene.