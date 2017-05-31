Crime
May 31, 2017 2:05 pm
Updated: May 31, 2017 2:06 pm

Police charge Eatonia, Sask. man with possessing child pornography

A 54-year-old man from Eatonia has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Saskatchewan ICE / supplied
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged William James Winsley, 54, with possessing child pornography.

Officials said the investigation was launched in early May after child pornography was uploaded to online cloud storage.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Eatonia, Sask., and arrested Winsley. Numerous computer and storage devices were seized.

ICE investigators believe there may be other potential victims. Anyone with knowledge of Winsley’s online activity is asked to contact their local police service.

Winsley, from Eatonia, appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday. He was remanded for a show cause hearing on Friday.

The town of Eatonia is approximately 215 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

