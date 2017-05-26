Edmonton Catholic junior high teacher facing child pornography charges

A 26-year-old junior high school teacher was charged with child pornography offences after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation team.

Marc Daigle has been charged with possessing, accessing and making available child pornography. He was arrested on May 24.

According to ALERT, Daigle teaches at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School and is also a private music teacher.

Edmonton Catholic Schools’ website says Daigle teaches music, jazz band, physical education and honour band.

Edmonton Catholic Schools said Friday that Daigle is “no longer an employee of the district.”

“ALERT has no information to suggest the teacher offended on any children but are encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward,” Supt. Joan Carr said in a statement. “The Edmonton Catholic School District is working with ALERT as they continue to investigate.”

Police searched the accused’s home and seized a number of computer and electronic devices.

“While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police,” ALERT said in a news release Friday.

ALERT said the investigation started in December 2016 “with a referral from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that a concerned a social media user [was] uploading child pornography.”

Daigle was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, including to not work anywhere where children under the age of 16 could be.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

“The safety of our students is always our first priority,” Carr said. “The district’s Critical Response Team is at the school today talking with students and staff. We are deeply saddened by this incident and we keep our school communities in our prayers.”