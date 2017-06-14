Child luring charges for Eatonia, Sask. man already facing child porn charge

An Eatonia, Sask., man who is already facing a child pornography charge is now facing more charges.

William James Winsley, 54, is facing four counts of child luring, two counts of making explicit material available to a child and one count of making child pornography.

Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit officials said the additional charges were laid after a forensic analysis of computer equipment seized at Winsley’s home.

Computer equipment and storage devices were seized from his home on May 30 when he was arrested by ICE officers and charged with possession of child pornography.

Winsley was arrested on the new charges Tuesday at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

He appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 22.