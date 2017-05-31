Crane on a barge hits and damages the Golden Ears Bridge

A crane on a barge hit and damaged the Golden Ears Bridge Wednesday morning.

At around 6 a.m., a crane on board a barge went under the bridge, but because it was fully extended, hit the east side of the bridge.

It damaged the concrete fence and the area where the pedestrian walkway is located.

As a result, the northbound right lane on the bridge was blocked and will likely remain blocked for most of the day while crews assess and repair the damage.

The barge is now on the other side of the bridge, and the broken crane can be seen lying in the water.