London council supports four-storey Fanshawe Park Road development

A change to the residential designation of a treed lot at 420 Fanshawe Park Road in London means plans for a 142-unit development in the city’s north end will move forward.

During a full council meeting Tuesday night, Ward 5 Councillor Maureen Cassidy urged colleagues to send the development application back to administration for more consultation, arguing the four-storey apartment building didn’t fall in line with intensification project requirements laid out in the 1989 Official Plan.

“I recognize that it will not destroy this neighbourhood. This neighbourhood will go on,” said Cassidy. “But good planning policy says that an infill project should integrate with a neighbourhood. This takes a property that was formerly the heart of the neighbourhood, and sets it apart.”

The lot was previously owned by three prominent London families, including the Poole family. A single-family home on the property was torn down in 2015.

Although she said her constituents recognized a need to develop the land, Cassidy described the four-storey structure as an “interruption” to the community of single-family homes surrounding the property.

“This has only been going on about a year. The application was originally filed about a year ago. We have more work to do.”

But Ward 4 Councillor Jesse Helmer argued a year was too long a time to spend on a development decision.

“We’re supposed to make decisions within 120 days,” he said.

“I think there’s a hope that if we just keep talking about it, we’ll get to a better outcome. The way I look at this is to say, is this — that’s being proposed — appropriate for the area? I say it is.”

Following roughly an hour-and-a-half debate, councillors rejected Cassidy’s motion to refer the matter back for more consultation with a vote of 9 to 6, with Matt Brown, Michael Van Holst, Cassidy, Phil Squire, Josh Morgan, and Virginia Ridley voting in favour.

In a less polarizing vote, council agreed to change the land’s designation for low-residential development to medium-residential 11 to 4 — paving way for the four-storey development — with just Brown, Cassidy, Squire, and Morgan voting against.