North London residents to sound off on proposed development on Fanshawe Park Road

Residents of a north London neighbourhood will have the chance to voice their concerns about the proposed rezoning of a well-known property Tuesday night.

The treed lot at 420 Fanshawe Park Rd., west of Adelaide Street, has been home to a number of prominent London families dating back to the early 1800s.

The developer, who owns the land, wants to build a four-storey, 142 unit building on the site and is applying to the city to change the zoning from low density to multi-family, medium density.

“They recognize it will be infill, they recognize it will be intensification, they don’t want one single home to go up where this one single home used to exist,” said Coun. Maureen Cassidy, who represents the ward.

“They’re concerned that the development that is being proposed is completely isolated and separate from the neighbourhood.”

Cassidy says she also has her concerns but believes a compromise can be reached.

The proposal and detailed plans for the project are available on the city website.

The planning and environment committee meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the Wolf Performance Hall, 251 Dundas St. The public meeting for the proposed development is set to be heard at 7 p.m.