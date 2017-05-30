City committee endorses plans to make London a sanctuary city

Nearly four months after city council voted unanimously to make London a sanctuary city, there are now some councillors opposed to the idea.

The issue was raised earlier this year in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban and would allow undocumented migrants to access London city services, such as libraries and swimming pools.

READ MORE: London facing delays in officially becoming a sanctuary city

Councillors reviewed the latest report from city staff during the strategic priorities and policy committee. After talking to constituents and attending public meetings, Coun. Harold Usher raised concerns and put forward a motion to stop the plans.

“We’re overstepping our bounds,” said Usher.

“We are already a compassionate city, we’re officially a compassionate city. We declared that some time ago because we feel that our community is that type of a community.”

Usher said the community is being divided, leading to harsh comments and brutal language surrounding the issue. His motion was defeated 8-5, but had the support of Coun. Phil Squire. Coun. Michael van Holst, Coun. Bill Armstrong, and Coun. Virginia Ridley.

Coun. Tanya Park, who championed the designation, argued that it’s the city’s responsibility to provide services for those who need them.

“I think that we as a community, we can either work hard and diligently to bring people together or we can continue to ignore the divide,” said Park.

“This conversation has to be had, and I think a declaration on behalf of this community needs to be had and made by this council.”

Coun. Phil Squire raised concerns about attracting undocumented migrants with unknown criminal records.

“There’s a reverse side to the coin of people that we can help — it’s people who could possibly come to London and do harm in our community, said Squire.

“We could have people come to London who are not admitted by the Canadian government into Canada who may have criminal records in the country of their origin, serious criminal records, find their way to London and seek protections of things that may be provided.”

READ MORE: Councillor expresses caution on moving forward with sanctuary city designation

Squire said he’s seen nothing but compassion and care for those who have come to London through the proper immigration channels.

Ultimately, the committee endorsed plans to move forward with the sanctuary city designation 11-2 with Coun. Paul Hubert and Coun. Usher opposed.

Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal have all voted to become sanctuary cities while the mayor of Fredericton, New Brunswick, said his city was considering it as well.