Politics
May 29, 2017 8:13 am

London facing delays in officially becoming a sanctuary city

By Reporter  AM980 London

Moina Shaiq holds a sign at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
A A

Nearly four months after city council voted unanimously to make London a sanctuary city, it’s still not a done deal.

A report going before a city committee on Monday suggests it will take a few more months before London can officially become a sanctuary city.

Staff say they will convene focus groups with settlement, education, law enforcement, and health service providers to obtain feedback and recommendations on the arrangements necessary for London to become a sanctuary city.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Councillor expresses caution on moving forward with sanctuary city designation

The process means council won’t be able to vote to officially become a sanctuary city until the fall.

The issue was first raised by Coun. Tanya Park earlier this year in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

A sanctuary city delivers services to people without requiring proof of immigration status.

READ MORE: Undocumented blind woman claims to be denied services in Montreal, newly-named sanctuary city

Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal have all voted to become sanctuary cities while the mayor of Fredericton, New Brunswick said his city was considering it as well.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
immigration status
Law Enforcement
London City Council
Sanctuary City
Service
Tanya Park
Travel Ban
Vote

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News