London facing delays in officially becoming a sanctuary city

Nearly four months after city council voted unanimously to make London a sanctuary city, it’s still not a done deal.

A report going before a city committee on Monday suggests it will take a few more months before London can officially become a sanctuary city.

Staff say they will convene focus groups with settlement, education, law enforcement, and health service providers to obtain feedback and recommendations on the arrangements necessary for London to become a sanctuary city.

The process means council won’t be able to vote to officially become a sanctuary city until the fall.

The issue was first raised by Coun. Tanya Park earlier this year in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

A sanctuary city delivers services to people without requiring proof of immigration status.

Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal have all voted to become sanctuary cities while the mayor of Fredericton, New Brunswick said his city was considering it as well.