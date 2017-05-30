Standoff in Kelowna as police try to negotiate with distraught man

Kelowna RCMP are dealing with an unfolding situation Tuesday afternoon involving a distraught man who is holed up alone in his residence.

Police negotiators are trying to contact the 32-year-old man to convince him to come out of the home.

“We ask that media and social media users refrain from publicizing the location of this incident in addition to the physical location of our officers, be it via verbal descriptor or photographs and or videos,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

As a precaution, nearby residents have been evacuated from the area.

The BC Ambulance Service is on standby near the scene.