Manuel Noriega dead: former Panama dictator dies at 83 after brain surgery

By Elida Moreno Reuters

In this May 20, 1988 file photo, Panamanian military strongman Gen. Manuel Noriega raises his fists to acknowledge the crowd cheers during a Dignity Battalion rally in Panama City. Panama's ex-dictator Noriega died Monday, May 29, 2017, in a hospital in Panama City. He was 83.

AP Photo/John Hopper, File
Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has died at the age of 83 following brain surgery this year, Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela said on Twitter late on Monday.

Noriega, who ruled Panama from 1983 to 1989, spied for the Central Intelligence Agency until the United States invaded and toppled his corrupt government, ending a criminal career that saw him working with drug traffickers like Pablo Escobar.

Noriega was initially sentenced in the United States in 1992 but was serving a sentence for murder in Panama when he died.

READ MORE: Former Panama dictator Manuel Noriega in critical condition after brain surgery

 

