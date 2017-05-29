Broadway
May 29, 2017 10:09 pm

Power outage affecting 450 people in downtown Winnipeg: Manitoba Hydro

By Online Producer  Global News

450 customers were affected Monday evening after two power lines were downed.

Walther Bernal / Global News
Two downed power lines in Winnipeg’s downtown left 450 customers without power, according to Manitoba Hydro.

Hydro received reports of downed power lines near Broadway and Donald Street at 4:45 p.m.

Power isn’t expected to be restored to the area until 1 a.m. because two primary lines were downed resulting in more time being needed to fix the problem.

The affected area is between Kennedy and Gary streets and Broadway and Assiniboine Avenue.

Hydro doesn’t know what caused the lines to come down.

