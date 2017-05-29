Drug charges laid against woman after search at James Smith Cree Nation home

A 30-year-old James Smith Cree Nation woman is facing drug trafficking charges after Melfort RCMP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) warrant on the Saskatchewan reserve.

At around 6:15 a.m. CT on May 28, officers searched a home with the assistance of the emergency response team and police dog service.

Police officials said cocaine, marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia were seized.

No injuries were reported.

RCMP have charged Erica Moostoos with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Moostoos made her first appearance in Melfort provincial court on Monday. Her next appearance is scheduled for June 27.

James Smith Cree Nation is approximately 190 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.