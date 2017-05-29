Investigation underway after woman seriously injured by Edmonton police dog

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a woman was injured by an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) dog during an arrest on Sunday.

The woman was injured while police were making arrests in connection to a stolen vehicle.

ASIRT said four people were seen in a stolen SUV by police in west Edmonton around 11:30 p.m. Helicopter surveillance observed the occupants abandon the SUV and get into another vehicle.

They said the suspects then abandoned the second vehicle at around 1 a.m. on Monday in Leduc, fleeing on foot.

According to ASIRT, police found one of the people believed to have been in the vehicle – a 25-year-old woman – hiding under a car. Officers deployed an EPS dog to “apprehend” the woman after police said she refused to surrender.

The woman was seriously injured during the arrest, and was sent to the hospital.

The other three occupants were arrested without incident.

ASIRT was called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest. The civilian oversight agency examines police-related incidents that result in the serious injury or death of a person.