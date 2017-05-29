Montreal hockey fans excited as P.K. Subban plays in Stanley Cup finals

After being traded to Nashville by the Montreal Canadiens in 2016, P.K. Subban is in the Stanley Cup Final.

Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators for Shea Weber last June, causing outrage among many Canadiens fans.

But now, as the Predators prepare to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals, some Montrealers say they’re still rooting for Subban.

“He’s an ex-Hab, he brings a lot of energy, he’s a positive guy. You have to definitely support, you can’t be a hater – you gotta support the guy,” said Habs fan Tim Edwards.

Subban spent seven seasons with the Montreal Canadiens after being selected in the second round of the NHL Draft in 2007.

“I want to see him do well, especially since he did get traded away from a city that he loved playing in,” said Montreal resident Filip Peliwo.

“It’s always nice to see Canadian guys do well.”

When Subban returned to Montreal for his first game as a member of the Predators on Bell Centre ice, he was brought to tears when the crowd of 21,000 loudly chanted “P.K, P.K,” while a video tribute to him played on the scoreboard.

Hockey columnist Andrew Berkshire said one reason why Habs fans may still be rooting for Subban is because some didn’t agree with trading him away.

“When everyone’s told that the team got better now, and immediately your team is out the first round and the team P.K. Subban is traded to goes to the finals for the first time, I think there’s a mix of excitement for P.K. and anger towards the organization,” said Berkshire.

One place that is beaming with excitement for Subban is the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

They said, if Nashville wins, Subban is bringing the trophy to the hospital this summer.

“There has been conversation about whether he would bring the cup here,” said Kim Fraser from the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“He promised to bring the cup to the patients and families of the Montreal Children’s Hospital and he intends to keep that promise.”

In March, he was awarded a medal for meritorious service by Governor General David Johnston for his 2015 pledge to raise $10 million for the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Even after being traded, Subban let the children at the hospital know his commitment to them would continue.

In a touching video posted to social media at the beginning of May, children and staff at the hospital can be seen wishing Subban a happy birthday.

.@PKSubban1 , The Children's has a special something to say to you! / @PKSubban1 le Children a un message spécial pour toi!

Subban also hosted a Just For Laughs comedy gala in August last year, making jokes at the Canadiens’ expense while all proceeds went to the Children’s Hospital.